Sights + Sounds Picks: Ashley Smiley, Program Coordinator for the African American Art and Culture Complex

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Ashley Smiley, program coordinator for the African American Art and Culture Complex in San Francisco. But we all know her as Smiley. The African American Art and Culture Complex is closing for a few years because their building will undergo a seismic renovation. But they will continue programming until the end of October.

Photo Provided by the African American Art & Culture Complex "To Serve the People: From Old Guard to Vanguard" exhibit graphic

“ To Serve The People: From Old Guard to Vanguard "

African American Art and Culture Complex

October 13-17

The exhibit will feature images of the Black Panther Party’s community programs and their lasting impact. Visitors will learn how the movement cared for people, and how their community program became a blueprint for many modern public service programs. There will be a free opening reception on October 14.

Amber Gregory/Wikimedia Commons Emory Douglas speaking at Typo San Fransisco 2014

“ Emory Douglas: In Our Lifetime ”

African American Art and Culture Complex

It's currently running until October 22

Emory Douglas is a graphic artist who is credited as the visual architect of the American Black Power Movement. He served as the Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party and designed the party’s logo. Emory uses bold imagery in his art to highlight issues such as police brutality and systemic inequity.

"All Hallow's Tease" graphic / Photo Provided by African American Art & Culture Complex

“All Hallow’s Tease”

African American Art and Culture Complex

October 31

In this Halloween show actors are dressed for masquerade, then they’ll strip down in a burlesque style. San Francisco burlesque performer RedBone is the host. This will be the center’s last event before they temporarily close their doors for a few years.

The African American Art and Culture Complex is having events all month long until October 31. Visit their website to see for their events calendar.