Sights + Sounds Picks: Litquake's Executive Director Norah Piehl

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the Executive Director of Litquake — Norah Piehl. Litquake is an annual literary festival that hosts all kinds of great events such as author conversations and live literary performances. It begins October 8 and runs throughout the month in San Francisco and other spots in the Bay Area. KALW will have an event on the last day of the festival, Saturday, Oct 24.

Photo provided by Litquake "for colored girls who considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf 50th anniversary" graphic

“ for colored girls who considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf ”

Decenterd Arts Studio

October 15

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Broadway debut of Ntozake Shange’s choropoem. It was actually first performed in the Bay at the women’s bar Bacchanal in Albany. Back in the 1970s, Ms. Shange lived in Oakland and San Francisco. A talented group of local writers are going to celebrate her at Decenterd Arts in San Francisco.

Photo provided by Litquake "Peter King: The Game" graphic

“ Peter King: The Game ”

Sports Basement in Berkeley

October 16

Peter King is an award-winning sports columnist. For over 40 years, Mr. King covered the NFL and mentored many sportswriters. He has been named National Sportswriter of the Year three times. In his new book “The Game,” he tells in-depth stories on the history of the NFL from the monumental times to the messy. Peter King will be in conversation with attorney and former 49ers executive Carmen Policy.

Photo provided by Litquake “Menopause Extravaganza: The Science and Culture of a Subject No One Used to Want to Talk About" graphic

“ Menopause Extravaganza: The Science and Culture of a Subject No One Used to Want to Talk About "

Gray Area Theater

October 18

Historically, menopause has been a subject that’s often ignored, undervalued and seen as taboo by men. Now, women and their doctors are trying to normalize discussing menopause. This Litquake event will have authors, medical experts and doulas.

Litquake is running from October 8-24. Visit their website to see their schedule.