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Sights & Sounds
Sights + Sounds

What KALW's Music Team has planned for music fans at our new studio

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 16, 2026 at 7:45 PM PDT
(L-R) KALW DJ Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador and KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo
(L-R) Nati Aleman; Photo Provided by Tshego Letsoalo
(L-R) KALW DJ Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador and KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo

Today is bitter-sweet for Host Jeneé Darden because this is the last time "The Sights+Sounds Show" will broadcast from the studios at Phillip and Sala Burton High School in San Francisco. As many of you know, KALW is moving to the Warfiled Commons in Downtown San Francisco. It’s a big move, but we have a lot in store for you, and our music team is going to utilize that space in such a cool way for the community. KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo and KALW DJ Wonway Possibul talk about upcoming events, Wonway opening for Al Green at Stern Grove, major artists locking up cellphones at concerts and more.

Listen to Tshego's show "Sound Exploder Remix" every Friday at 7pm. Catch DJ Wonway Possibul M-F 8-10pm.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden