What KALW's Music Team has planned for music fans at our new studio

Today is bitter-sweet for Host Jeneé Darden because this is the last time "The Sights+Sounds Show" will broadcast from the studios at Phillip and Sala Burton High School in San Francisco. As many of you know, KALW is moving to the Warfiled Commons in Downtown San Francisco. It’s a big move, but we have a lot in store for you, and our music team is going to utilize that space in such a cool way for the community. KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo and KALW DJ Wonway Possibul talk about upcoming events, Wonway opening for Al Green at Stern Grove, major artists locking up cellphones at concerts and more.

Listen to Tshego's show "Sound Exploder Remix" every Friday at 7pm. Catch DJ Wonway Possibul M-F 8-10pm.