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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Storyteller and author Ben Tucker

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Storyteller and author Ben Tucker
Photo Provided by Ben Tucker
Storyteller and author Ben Tucker

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with storyteller and author Ben Tucker. Ben’s memoir is “A Good Run.” In it, he takes readers from Louisiana to San Francisco to San Jose State, where he was an All-American track star. But that’s only scratching the surface. Ben has such an interesting life. You can purchase his memoir “A Good Run” on Amazon and at Books Inc. in Alameda.

Views from Nimitz Trail, Tilden Park, Berkeley
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang/Flickr
Views from Nimitz Trail, Tilden Park, Berkeley

Nimitz Trail
Berkeley
It was built in the 1950s as a way to access a missile installation. The eight mile trail is relatively flat with a grassy, open space. As you walk along the path, you’ll see the San Pablo Reservoir and glimpses of the San Francisco Bay.

Training day, Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park, 2016
National Parks Gallery
Training day, Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park, 2016

Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park
Richmond
This park honors and celebrates people who supported the American home front during World War II. It pays tribute to African American laborers, Native American code talkers and the Rosie the Riveters. They were women who took jobs that were traditionally held by men. During World War II, Richmond’s shipyards produced many vessels that were used in the war.

Jack London Square, Oakland
David Wilson
Jack London Square, Oakland

NIDO’s BackYard
Oakland
The term “nido” is Spanish for “nest.” This Mexican restaurant’s motto is “Mi Backyard es su Backyard," which translates to “my backyard is your backward.” That’s because NIDO's aims to be a space where people eat and be with community. Their menu has dishes such as tacos, fried fish and quesabirria.

Buy Ben Tucker's memoir “A Good Run” on Amazon and at Books Inc. in Alameda.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel