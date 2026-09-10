Sights + Sounds Picks: Storyteller and author Ben Tucker

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with storyteller and author Ben Tucker. Ben’s memoir is “ A Good Run .” In it, he takes readers from Louisiana to San Francisco to San Jose State, where he was an All-American track star. But that’s only scratching the surface. Ben has such an interesting life. You can purchase his memoir “A Good Run” on Amazon and at Books Inc. in Alameda.

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang/Flickr Views from Nimitz Trail, Tilden Park, Berkeley

Nimitz Trail

Berkeley

It was built in the 1950s as a way to access a missile installation. The eight mile trail is relatively flat with a grassy, open space. As you walk along the path, you’ll see the San Pablo Reservoir and glimpses of the San Francisco Bay.

National Parks Gallery Training day, Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park, 2016

Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park

Richmond

This park honors and celebrates people who supported the American home front during World War II. It pays tribute to African American laborers, Native American code talkers and the Rosie the Riveters. They were women who took jobs that were traditionally held by men. During World War II, Richmond’s shipyards produced many vessels that were used in the war.

David Wilson Jack London Square, Oakland

NIDO’s BackYard

Oakland

The term “nido” is Spanish for “nest.” This Mexican restaurant’s motto is “Mi Backyard es su Backyard," which translates to “my backyard is your backward.” That’s because NIDO's aims to be a space where people eat and be with community. Their menu has dishes such as tacos, fried fish and quesabirria.