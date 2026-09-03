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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner
Alain McLaughlin
Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the executive artistic director of Marin Theatre and former KALW Audio Academy fellow Lance Gardner. He's the director of the play “The White Chip.” It’s about a successful theatre director who is struggling with alcoholism. The title of the play comes from Alcoholics Anonymous. In AA, a white chip is given to people with 24 hours of sobriety and those who want to stop drinking. See “The White Chip” at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley now until September 20.

"Covenant" logo
Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjak
"Covenant" title template

Covenant
Berkeley Repertory Theatre
November 6 - December 13
This Southern Gothic play takes place in a small Georgia town filled with secrets. Avery wants to leave, but when her awkward childhood friend returns home as a charming blues singer, she questions how he became so talented. The story was inspired by the myth of blues singer Robert Johnson, who people claimed sold his soul to the devil to become a great musician. That myth also inspired one of Host Jeneé Darden's favorite movies — “Sinners.”

“Nexus: SF/ Bay Area Black Art Week" logo
MoAD Executive
“Nexus: SF/ Bay Area Black Art Week" logo

Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week"
September 30th - October 4
“Nexus” is a celebration of local Black artists and their work. For this five day event, Bay Area museums, galleries and art institutions will showcase programming and exhibitions that highlight Black creativity and culture. The African American Art & Culture Complex, the San Francisco Main Public Library and the Oakland Museum are some of the participating venues.

“John Proctor is the Villain” title treatment
Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjak
“John Proctor is the Villain” title treatment

John Proctor is the Villain
A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater
November 12 - December 6
John Proctor is a character in the play “The Crucible,” which is about the Salem witch trials. He’s a well-respected farmer who had an affair. In this production, five high school girls are reexamining why John is viewed as a hero. Last year, “John Proctor is the Villain” received a Tony nomination for “Best Play.”

“The White Chip” is currently running at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley until September 20.

Sights + Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel