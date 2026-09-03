Sights + Sounds Picks: Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the executive artistic director of Marin Theatre and former KALW Audio Academy fellow Lance Gardner. He's the director of the play “The White Chip.” It’s about a successful theatre director who is struggling with alcoholism. The title of the play comes from Alcoholics Anonymous. In AA, a white chip is given to people with 24 hours of sobriety and those who want to stop drinking. See “The White Chip” at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley now until September 20.

Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjak "Covenant" title template

“ Covenant ”

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

November 6 - December 13

This Southern Gothic play takes place in a small Georgia town filled with secrets. Avery wants to leave, but when her awkward childhood friend returns home as a charming blues singer, she questions how he became so talented. The story was inspired by the myth of blues singer Robert Johnson, who people claimed sold his soul to the devil to become a great musician. That myth also inspired one of Host Jeneé Darden's favorite movies — “Sinners.”

MoAD Executive “Nexus: SF/ Bay Area Black Art Week" logo

“ Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week "

September 30th - October 4

“Nexus” is a celebration of local Black artists and their work. For this five day event, Bay Area museums, galleries and art institutions will showcase programming and exhibitions that highlight Black creativity and culture. The African American Art & Culture Complex, the San Francisco Main Public Library and the Oakland Museum are some of the participating venues.

Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjak “John Proctor is the Villain” title treatment

“ John Proctor is the Villain ”

A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater

November 12 - December 6

John Proctor is a character in the play “The Crucible,” which is about the Salem witch trials. He’s a well-respected farmer who had an affair. In this production, five high school girls are reexamining why John is viewed as a hero. Last year, “John Proctor is the Villain” received a Tony nomination for “Best Play.”

“The White Chip” is currently running at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley until September 20.