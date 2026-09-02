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Sights + Sounds

Cynthia Gómez's horror novel 'Muñeca' is a gothic, Latiné tale with lesbian romance and witchcraft

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:04 PM PDT
Author Cynthia Gómez
Carla Gómez
Horror author Cynthia Gómez

In her latest book, Oakland novelist Cynthia Gómez takes readers back to 1968. She introduces us to a young, Oakland Mexican-American witch who is caretaking for a wealthy, Spanish heiress in Orinda. The beautiful heiress is bedridden, and can’t speak — almost like a doll. The young witch figures out her client has been cursed and tries to save her. They also both have the hots for each other, but the heiress is married.

Cynthia’s book is “Muñeca,” is Spanish for doll. It’s a gothic, social horror, Latina lesbian romance with a hint of erotica. Host Jeneé Darden enjoyed it, like Cynthia's first book “The Nightmare Box and Other Stories.”

Jeneé spoke with Cynthia Gómez about some of the social themes in the book, including class.

Cynthia Gómez's book “Muñeca” is in stores now. See her at the Oakland Main Library on September 10 and the San Francisco Main Library on September 26.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden