Cynthia Gómez's horror novel 'Muñeca' is a gothic, Latiné tale with lesbian romance and witchcraft

In her latest book, Oakland novelist Cynthia Gómez takes readers back to 1968. She introduces us to a young, Oakland Mexican-American witch who is caretaking for a wealthy, Spanish heiress in Orinda. The beautiful heiress is bedridden, and can’t speak — almost like a doll. The young witch figures out her client has been cursed and tries to save her. They also both have the hots for each other, but the heiress is married.

Cynthia’s book is “Muñeca,” is Spanish for doll. It’s a gothic, social horror, Latina lesbian romance with a hint of erotica. Host Jeneé Darden enjoyed it, like Cynthia's first book “The Nightmare Box and Other Stories.”

Jeneé spoke with Cynthia Gómez about some of the social themes in the book, including class.

Cynthia Gómez's book “Muñeca” is in stores now. See her at the Oakland Main Library on September 10 and the San Francisco Main Library on September 26.