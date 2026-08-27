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Sights + Sounds

What's it like being an Oakland Ballers announcer

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:23 AM PDT
Oakland
Darrell Lavin Photography
Oakland Ballers announcer Tarik Ansari

The A’s leaving Oakland broke Host Jeneé Darden's heart, but she may have found a new love—the Oakland Ballers. Jeneé went to an Oakland Ballers game in West Oakland over the summer and she had so much fun. It was good, old-school, community-feel baseball wrapped in the spirit of Oakland.

Jeneé went to the game because one of the Oakland Baller’s announcers, is her KALW colleague Tarik Ansari. You’ve heard her mention his name in the show credits because he is one of our board operators. She wanted to see him in action. Tarik is only 26 and living a baseball fan’s dream. In this interview, we go back to that hot Sunday afternoon when the Oakland Ballers played the RedPocket Mobiles, and hear Tarik’s story.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden