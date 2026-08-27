What's it like being an Oakland Ballers announcer

The A’s leaving Oakland broke Host Jeneé Darden's heart, but she may have found a new love—the Oakland Ballers. Jeneé went to an Oakland Ballers game in West Oakland over the summer and she had so much fun. It was good, old-school, community-feel baseball wrapped in the spirit of Oakland.

Jeneé went to the game because one of the Oakland Baller’s announcers, is her KALW colleague Tarik Ansari. You’ve heard her mention his name in the show credits because he is one of our board operators. She wanted to see him in action. Tarik is only 26 and living a baseball fan’s dream. In this interview, we go back to that hot Sunday afternoon when the Oakland Ballers played the RedPocket Mobiles, and hear Tarik’s story.