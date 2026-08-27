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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Horror Author Cynthia Gómez

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Author Cynthia Gómez
Carla Gómez
Horror author Cynthia Gómez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with horror author Cynthia Gómez. Her debut novel “Muñeca” takes place in Oakland in 1968. The story follows a queer, Latine witch named Natalia. She takes a job as a caretaker to a young Spanish heiress who is paralyzed. Natalia thinks the illness is a curse, and tries to help the heiress — who she has romantic feelings for. “Muñeca” is out in bookstores now.

Picnic benches at Crissy Field in San Francisco
305 Seahill/Flickr
Picnic benches at Crissy Field in San Francisco

Crissy Field
San Francisco
In the 1920s, the field served as the military’s coastal defense air station. Today people go there to walk, bike and see beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay. There’s a beach, a park, picnic areas and places to bird watch. Crissy Field sits on Ramaytush Ohlone land.

San Francisco - Mission District
PierreD/Wikimedia Commons
San Francisco - Mission District

Lovejoy’s Tea Room
San Francisco
The tea shop’s name was inspired by Jonathan Gash’s novel series about an antique dealer named Lovejoy. It serves different kinds of tea and snacks such as scones and shepherd’s pie. If you enjoy their tea, they have a store across the street where you can purchase it.

East Bay Yesterday podcast logo
Photo Provided by Liam O'Donoghue
East Bay Yesterday podcast logo

East Bay Yesterday
Host Liam O’Donoghue created this podcast to explore stories from East Bay cities. You can listen to stories he’s covered on things such as USS Hornet, East Bay baseball history, and West Oakland’s role in the global economy. The podcast made its own history. East Bay Express named it “The Best Podcast about the East Bay” back in 2017.

Cynthia Gómez's novel “Muñeca” is out now.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel