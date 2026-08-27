Sights + Sounds Picks: Horror Author Cynthia Gómez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with horror author Cynthia Gómez. Her debut novel “Muñeca” takes place in Oakland in 1968. The story follows a queer, Latine witch named Natalia. She takes a job as a caretaker to a young Spanish heiress who is paralyzed. Natalia thinks the illness is a curse, and tries to help the heiress — who she has romantic feelings for. “Muñeca” is out in bookstores now.

305 Seahill/Flickr Picnic benches at Crissy Field in San Francisco

Crissy Field

San Francisco

In the 1920s, the field served as the military’s coastal defense air station. Today people go there to walk, bike and see beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay. There’s a beach, a park, picnic areas and places to bird watch. Crissy Field sits on Ramaytush Ohlone land.

PierreD/Wikimedia Commons San Francisco - Mission District

Lovejoy’s Tea Room

San Francisco

The tea shop’s name was inspired by Jonathan Gash’s novel series about an antique dealer named Lovejoy. It serves different kinds of tea and snacks such as scones and shepherd’s pie. If you enjoy their tea, they have a store across the street where you can purchase it.

Photo Provided by Liam O'Donoghue East Bay Yesterday podcast logo

East Bay Yesterday

Host Liam O’Donoghue created this podcast to explore stories from East Bay cities. You can listen to stories he’s covered on things such as USS Hornet, East Bay baseball history, and West Oakland’s role in the global economy. The podcast made its own history. East Bay Express named it “The Best Podcast about the East Bay” back in 2017.

Cynthia Gómez's novel “Muñeca” is out now.