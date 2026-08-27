FULL SHOW: 'The White Chip' play // The life of an Oakland Ballers announcer // 'Crushing' love show

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a play that uses comedy and compassion to address alcoholism is coming to the Marin Theater. Then, Host Jeneé Darden attended her first Oakland Ballers game because one of her KALW colleagues is an announcer for the team. And a show where writers and artists keep it real about their experiences with love.

Today’s show is about love, recovery and baseball.

Alain McLaughlin Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner

Lance Gardner

Alcoholism has affected many of us, whether directly or indirectly. According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, that year nearly 28 million people ages 12 and up had Alcohol Use Disorder, which is alcoholism. A 2026 New York Times article reported that these numbers have fallen by several million. Still it’s a serious issue for many.

However, playwright Sean Daniels’ chose to laugh in the face of his past struggles with alcohol. His play is called “The White Chip. The Marin Theatre is putting on this semi-autobiographical comedy about a playwright whose personal and professional life is unraveling due to his drinking. It’s a story told with humor and compassion. “The White Chip” opens on August 27.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Lance Gardner, executive artistic director of Marin Theatre. Lance is a former KALW Audio Academy Fellow and he’s directing “The White Chip.” Jeneé and Lance talked about how directing this play impacted him, as someone with nearly 20 years of sobriety.

“The White Chip” runs at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley from August 27 to September 20.

Darrell Lavin Photography Oakland Ballers announcer Tarik Ansari

Tarik Ansari

The A’s leaving Oakland broke Host Jeneé Darden's heart, but she may have found a new love—the Oakland Ballers. Jeneé went to an Oakland Ballers game in West Oakland over the summer and she had so much fun. It was good, old-school, community-feel baseball with an Oakland spirit.

Jeneé went to the game because one of the Oakland Baller’s announcers, is her KALW colleague Tarik Ansari. You’ve heard her mention his name in the show credits because he is one of our board operators. She wanted to see him in action. Tarik is only, 26 and living a baseball fan’s dream. In this interview, we go back to that hot Sunday afternoon when the Oakland Ballers played the RedPocket Mobiles, and hear Tarik’s story.

(L-R) Shayan Asragharnia; Eva Hoffman (L-R) "Crushing" co-creators Carly Steyer and Megan Calfas

Carly Steyer and Megan Calfas

Love will be in the air soon at the A.C.T. Strand Theater in San Francisco. That’s because the production “Crushing” is returning to the City after a sold-out run last year. In this show, writers and artists share their real experiences with love. These aren't fairytale, sugar-coated love stories, but real complicated, sometimes messy experiences with love. Rosario Dawson is the executive producer. Host Jeneé Darden spoke to the creatives behind the show. Carly Steyer is the writer/director and Megan Calfas is a journalist-playwright.

"Crushing" will be running September 10 to 12 at the American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater in San Francisco.