Sights + Sounds Picks: Cape & Cowl Comics Owner Eitan Manhoff

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Eitan Manhoff, owner Cape & Cowl Comics in Oakland. The comics store is hosting their own comic con called Cape & Cowl Con. That will be happening at Faction Brewing in Alameda on August 30 and it’s free to attend.

Photo Provided by Briana Loewinsohn Oakland artist Briana Loewinsohn

“ Raised by Ghosts ” by Briana Loewinsohn

This story is loosely based on Briana’s life as she navigates teen life in the 1990s. She writes about being bullied, dealing with loneliness and the ups and downs of her friendships. On top of that parents were divorced and largely absent from Brianas’ life.

Miles Ritchie Cape & Cowl Con at Faction Brewing

Cape & Cowl Con

Faction Brewing

August 30

Publishers, community organizations, local artists and celebrity guests will be at this comic book convention. It will also feature past “Sights + Sounds” guests such as author Ajuan Mance and illustrator Jessica Fong. Even Briana Loewinsohn, who we just talked about, will be there. This is Cape & Cowl Con’s fourth year and they’re doing something new — creator panels and live performances.

Alan Duda Oakland Skate's Bryan Bartolo

Oakland Skates

Oakland Ice Center

The ice hockey team plays at the Oakland Ice Center in Downtown. Their mascot is a skate, which is a fish that looks like a sting ray. Its name and mascot are borrowed from a roller hockey team that was around in the 1990s. The Oakland Skates’ upcoming 2026-27 season will be their first.

Cape & Cowl Con at Faction Brewing in Alameda on August 30. There’s free entry.