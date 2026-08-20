© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Cape & Cowl Comics Owner Eitan Manhoff

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 20, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Cape & Cowl Comics owner Eitan Manhoff
Miles Ritchie
Cape & Cowl Comics owner Eitan Manhoff

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Eitan Manhoff, owner Cape & Cowl Comics in Oakland. The comics store is hosting their own comic con called Cape & Cowl Con. That will be happening at Faction Brewing in Alameda on August 30 and it’s free to attend.

Oakland artist Briana Loewinsohn
Photo Provided by Briana Loewinsohn
Oakland artist Briana Loewinsohn

Raised by Ghosts by Briana Loewinsohn
This story is loosely based on Briana’s life as she navigates teen life in the 1990s. She writes about being bullied, dealing with loneliness and the ups and downs of her friendships. On top of that parents were divorced and largely absent from Brianas’ life.

Cape & Cowl Con at Faction Brewing
Miles Ritchie
Cape & Cowl Con at Faction Brewing

Cape & Cowl Con
Faction Brewing
August 30
Publishers, community organizations, local artists and celebrity guests will be at this comic book convention. It will also feature past “Sights + Sounds” guests such as author Ajuan Mance and illustrator Jessica Fong. Even Briana Loewinsohn, who we just talked about, will be there. This is Cape & Cowl Con’s fourth year and they’re doing something new — creator panels and live performances.

Oakland Skate's Bryan Bartolo
Alan Duda
Oakland Skate's Bryan Bartolo

Oakland Skates
Oakland Ice Center
The ice hockey team plays at the Oakland Ice Center in Downtown. Their mascot is a skate, which is a fish that looks like a sting ray. Its name and mascot are borrowed from a roller hockey team that was around in the 1990s. The Oakland Skates’ upcoming 2026-27 season will be their first.

Cape & Cowl Con at Faction Brewing in Alameda on August 30. There’s free entry.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel