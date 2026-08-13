Sights + Sounds Picks: Berkeley Poetry Festival Executive Director MK Chavez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with writer MK Chavez. MK is the Executive Director of the Berkeley Poetry Festival. Their next event is “ Poetry Takes Root .” There will be live poetry, music, tarot card readings, games, prizes and more. This is a celebration to mark that the Berkeley Poetry Festival will officially be a non-profit organization. Proceeds from this event will go towards the festival planning and paying artists. This is all happening at Donkey & Goat Winery in Berkeley on August 22.

Photo Provided by the Berkeley Poetry Festival Poet Natasha Dennerstein

Poet Natasha Dennerstein

Natasha's work centers on what it means to be human and what people have in common. Her poetry has been published in literary magazines such as Fourth Floor, Landfall and The North American Review. Natasha is also the founder of Cherry Pie Press, which is a publishing company that specializes in LGBTQ+ poetry.

Photo Provided by the Berkeley Poetry Festival Writer Jennifere Hasegawa

Writer Jennifer Hasegawa

Jennifer grew up in Hawai’i but now lives in San Francisco. She wrote the experimental, poetic, surreal story “NAOMIE ANOMIE: A Biography of Infinite Desire.” The story is about a woman looking back on what went wrong in her life as she prepares to shelter-in-place during the COVID pandemic.

Photo Provided by the Berkeley Poetry Festival Poet James Cagney

Poet James Cagney

Identity, loss and love are some themes James explores in his writing. His work is very deep and personal. In his latest poetry collection “Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive,” he writes his thoughts and experiences about living in the ghetto. James is someone we’ve featured a few times here on “Sights + Sounds.”