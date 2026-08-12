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Sights + Sounds

'Conjuring Power' art exhibition celebrates LGBTQ+ history of resistance and the future

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:51 PM PDT
(L-R) Tina Valentin Aguirre and Caro De Robertis
(L-R): Photo Provided by Abby Margulies; Irene Young
(L-R) Tina Valentin Aguirre and Caro De Robertis

We’re living in times that will be told in history books for many, many years to come. While some may be reimagining a better future, they’re also looking to the past for answers. How did our ancestors overcome days that were like thiese and worse? This came to mind for Host Jeneé Darden when she saw “Conjuring Power: Roots and Futures of Queer and Trans Movements.”

The multimedia art exhibition features works inspired by the history of resistance of trans and queer communities. Tina Valentin Aguirre and Caro de Robertis curated the exhibition. Tina is a documentarian, poet, and director of the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District. Caro is a creative writing professor at San Francisco State University and an award-winning writer.

Conjuring Power: Roots and Futures of Queer and Trans Movements" is currently running at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco until August 23.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden