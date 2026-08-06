Sights + Sounds Picks: Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts CEO Terri Trotter

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland. The Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened earlier this year after being closed for two decades. Visit their website to learn more about their upcoming programming.

Omar Alkhameri Inside Sana'a Cafe on 27 Drumm St. in San Francisco

Sana’a Cafe

This Yemeni coffee shop serves drinks such as latte and qishr, which is a hot beverage that’s similar to tea but brewed from coffee husks. You can also order Middle Eastern pastries like milk cake and shawarma. Also, Sana’a Cafe has several locations throughout California. There’s a few in Oakland, one in San Francisco, and San Rafael.

David Baron / Flickr Huckleberries at Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Oakland

Inside this gigantic park, is a two mile loop hiking trail. The path goes through a forest and you’ll see plants that you can’t find anywhere else in the East Bay. Because the reserve has a rich and sensitive plant ecosystem, dogs and bikes are prohibited.

Dave R / Flickr Hardly Strictly Bluegrass No. Fourteen 9-2014

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

October 2-4

Warren Hellman founded the festival in 2001 because he wanted an event for some of his favorite artists to perform in the city. Originally, only bluegrass artists performed. But as time went by, musicians from outside of the genre got involved. Which is why it’s named “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.” This three-day event features artists from around the world. And it’s all free. Shout out to Warren Hellman’s granddaughter, and music artist, Ismay. She’s been on “Sights + Sounds.”

Visit the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts' website to see what they have coming up.