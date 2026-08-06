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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts CEO Terri Trotter

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 6, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland
Photo Provided by Madeline Deitrick
Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland. The Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened earlier this year after being closed for two decades. Visit their website to learn more about their upcoming programming.

Inside Sana'a Cafe on 27 Drumm St. in San Francisco
Omar Alkhameri
Inside Sana'a Cafe on 27 Drumm St. in San Francisco

Sana’a Cafe
This Yemeni coffee shop serves drinks such as latte and qishr, which is a hot beverage that’s similar to tea but brewed from coffee husks. You can also order Middle Eastern pastries like milk cake and shawarma. Also, Sana’a Cafe has several locations throughout California. There’s a few in Oakland, one in San Francisco, and San Rafael.

Huckleberries at Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve
David Baron / Flickr
Huckleberries at Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve
Oakland
Inside this gigantic park, is a two mile loop hiking trail. The path goes through a forest and you’ll see plants that you can’t find anywhere else in the East Bay. Because the reserve has a rich and sensitive plant ecosystem, dogs and bikes are prohibited.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass No. Fourteen 9-2014
Dave R / Flickr
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass No. Fourteen 9-2014

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
October 2-4
Warren Hellman founded the festival in 2001 because he wanted an event for some of his favorite artists to perform in the city. Originally, only bluegrass artists performed. But as time went by, musicians from outside of the genre got involved. Which is why it’s named “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.” This three-day event features artists from around the world. And it’s all free. Shout out to Warren Hellman’s granddaughter, and music artist, Ismay. She’s been on “Sights + Sounds.”

Visit the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts' website to see what they have coming up.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel