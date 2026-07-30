Sights + Sounds Picks: Electric Ex lead singer Tarik Ansari

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with one of KALW’s super cool announcers Tarik Ansari. By day Tarik uses his voice for KALW’s airwaves. By night he’s belting out songs on stage as the lead singer of the indie rock band Electric Ex. You can catch them performing at Raimondi Park in Oakland on August 1.

Photo Provided by Melissa Jantz Tillage logo

“ Spaceballs ”

Tillage

July 31

This screening is part of Tillage’s “Free Summer Movie Series.” The 1987 film“ parodies popular sci-fi films such as “Star Wars,” “Alien,” and “Transformers.” The movie is about a pilot and his half-man, half-dog sidekick, who are hired to rescue a princess from the evil empire Spaceballs. Tickets to this are free, but attendees are highly encouraged to register online to reserve a spot.

Photo Provided by The Pancakes & Booze Art Show The Pancakes & Booze Art Show logo

“ The Oakland Pancakes & Booze Art Show ”

Crybaby

July 30

Over 75 Bay Area artists will be showing their work. You’ll even find some artists painting on people’s bodies. Besides seeing some amazing art, there’s also going to be live music and unlimited free pancakes all night long.

Photo Provided by Sasha Sturtevant Cereal Cinema logo

" Cereal Cinema ”

The New Parkway Theater

Every Saturday morning beginning August 1

Remember watching Saturday morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal when you were a kid? Well, you can relive that experience at this event. The New Parkway will screen a bunch of cartoons and they’ll also have an all-you-can-eat cereal bar.

Watch Electric Ex perform at Raimondi Park in Oakland on August 1.