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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Electric Ex lead singer Tarik Ansari

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Electric Ex lead singer Tarik Ansari
Jerome Parmer
Electric Ex lead singer Tarik Ansari

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with one of KALW’s super cool announcers Tarik Ansari. By day Tarik uses his voice for KALW’s airwaves. By night he’s belting out songs on stage as the lead singer of the indie rock band Electric Ex. You can catch them performing at Raimondi Park in Oakland on August 1.

Tillage logo
Photo Provided by Melissa Jantz
Tillage logo

Spaceballs
Tillage
July 31
This screening is part of Tillage’s “Free Summer Movie Series.” The 1987 film“ parodies popular sci-fi films such as “Star Wars,” “Alien,” and “Transformers.” The movie is about a pilot and his half-man, half-dog sidekick, who are hired to rescue a princess from the evil empire Spaceballs. Tickets to this are free, but attendees are highly encouraged to register online to reserve a spot.

"The Pancakes & Booze Art Show" logo
Photo Provided by The Pancakes & Booze Art Show
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show logo

The Oakland Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Crybaby
July 30
Over 75 Bay Area artists will be showing their work. You’ll even find some artists painting on people’s bodies. Besides seeing some amazing art, there’s also going to be live music and unlimited free pancakes all night long.

Cereal Cinema logo
Photo Provided by Sasha Sturtevant
Cereal Cinema logo

"Cereal Cinema
The New Parkway Theater
Every Saturday morning beginning August 1
Remember watching Saturday morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal when you were a kid? Well, you can relive that experience at this event. The New Parkway will screen a bunch of cartoons and they’ll also have an all-you-can-eat cereal bar.

Watch Electric Ex perform at Raimondi Park in Oakland on August 1.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel