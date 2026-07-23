Sights + Sounds Picks: African American Art and Culture Complex Program Coordinator Ashley Smiley

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with Ashley Smiley, program coordinator for the African American Art and Culture Complex in San Francisco. But we all know her as Smiley. The African American Art and Culture Complex is closing for a few years because their building will undergo a seismic renovation. But they will continue programming until the end of October. One of their upcoming events is the musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” It’s inspired by the old school “Schoolhouse Rock” TV show that taught kids lessons about grammar, history, economics and civics. In this musical, you’ll see live performances from the show. Check out “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” at the Buriel Clay Theater in San Francisco on August 1.

Photo Provided by Delina P. Brooks Flyer of the San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival

San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

August 7-9

It’s a three-day celebration filled with aerial performances and film screenings. Through aerial, artists will tell stories while showing the perseverance of the human body and spirit. You’ll see many forms of aerial artistry such as dance and circus.

Photo Provided by Sophie Constantinou Fillmore After Dark Night Market logo

Fillmore After Dark’s Hot August Nights

San Francisco

August 21

For one evening, the Fillmore neighborhood transforms into a night market. There'll be live music, food, local vendors selling merchandise and other fun activities to check out. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the rich culture of the Fillmore. And it's free!

Omg Visuals San Francisco Black Pride logo

San Francisco Black Pride

August 24-30

In 2025, Bay Area artist LBXX posted a question on Instagram, "Why doesn’t San Francisco have its own Black Pride?" Within 24 hours, many queer Black artists and organizers responded with an interest to make something happen. Fast forward to today, San Francisco Black Pride is getting ready for its second year. It’s become a week where Black LGBTQ voices are centered and celebrated.

Watch “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” at the Buriel Clay Theater in San Francisco on August 1.