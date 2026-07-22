© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Music Legend Melissa Etheridge // The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened // BART Prom

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:53 PM PDT
(L-R) Melissa Etheridge, Terri Trotter, Porfirio Rangel and Alicia Trost
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Melissa Etheridge, Terri Trotter, Porfirio Rangel and Alicia Trost

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,"where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Host Jeneé Darden catches up with Grammy-award winning singer and musician Melissa Etheridge. They talk about touring with Wynonna Judd and the foundation Melissa established to research medicinal plant treatments for opioid addiction . Then, after 20 years, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts is back! We’ll hear from the venue’s CEO about what’s to come. Finally, guess who was crowned king of BART Prom? Here's a hint, you hear this person’s name on both "Sights + Sounds" shows every week.

Music legend Melissa Etheridge
Candice Lawler
Music legend Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Music icon Melissa Etheridge has been touching her fans’ hearts and ears for decades, with her raw, soulful voice and moving lyrics. Last night, she and country star Wynonna Judd made a stop in the South Bay on their “Raised on Radio Tour” at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga. Melissa’s latest album “Rise” is her first album in seven years. It’s inspired by some of the challenges she’s had to rise above in her life, including her 21-year-old son passing away from opioid addiction back in 2020.

Melissa and Host Jeneé Darden chatted about this and she shared a beautiful gem with Jeneé about life, loss and love.

See Melissa's and Wynonna’s performance in Santa Barbara on Oct 23, and watch her "I'm Not Broken" docuseries on Paramount +.

Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland
Photo Provided by Madeline Deitrick
Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland

Terri Trotter
An Oakland entertainment venue has, in a way, been reborn. In 2005, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts closed for two decades . If you’re a long time Oakland resident, you likely went to Henry J. Kaiser Center for high school graduations, concerts and rallies. Renowned people have been on the venue’s stage including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Tina Turner and the Grateful Dead. Since it’s reopening this January, after a $100 million renovation, the center hasn’t missed a beat with the big names. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and comedian Jamie Foxx were on this year’s events calendar.

Terri Trotter is the CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts. She and Host Jeneé Darden talk about the future plans for the historic venue.

(L-R) Alicia Trost, BART’s Chief Communications Officer, and Porfirio Rangel, BART Prom King
(L-R) Photo Provided by Alicia Trost; Galnadgee Joe-Johnson
(L-R) Alicia Trost, BART’s Chief Communications Officer, and Porfirio Rangel, BART Prom King

Alicia Trost and Porfirio Rangel
Recently, two journalists from our station made Bay Area history by becoming royalty. Reporter Wendy Reyes and “Sights + Sounds” Producer Porfirio Rangel were crowned king and queen at the first ever BART Prom. Their creative, prom-proposal video won them the honor. More than 1,200 people attended the sold-out ‘80s-themed party, and danced under the Rockridge BART Station rails. This is part of list of fun events BART has organized to increase their ridership. Alicia Trost is BART’s chief communications officer. Jeneé spoke with her and 2026 BART Prom King Porfirio Rangel.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden