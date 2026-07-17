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Sights + Sounds

Melissa Etheridge on Bay Area tour stop with Wynonna Judd and funding opioid-addiction research after losing her son

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:39 PM PDT
Music legend Melissa Etheridge
Candice Lawler
Music legend Melissa Etheridge

Music legend Melissa Etheridge is coming to the Bay Area, with another music icon — Wynonna Judd. They’re bringing their “Raised on Radio Tour” to the Mountain Winery in Saratoga on Tuesday, July 21. Melissa will be singing her classics along with sounds from her latest album “Rise,” which has over 5 million streams. “Rise” is her first album in seven years. It’s inspired by some of the challenges she’s had to rise above in her life, including her 21-year-old son passing away from opioid addiction in 2020. Melissa and Host Jeneé Darden chatted about all of this. Melissa also shared beautiful gems with Jeneé about life, loss and love.

Music in the interview provided by Melissa Etheridge's publicity team.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden