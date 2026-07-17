Melissa Etheridge on Bay Area tour stop with Wynonna Judd and funding opioid-addiction research after losing her son

Music legend Melissa Etheridge is coming to the Bay Area, with another music icon — Wynonna Judd. They’re bringing their “Raised on Radio Tour” to the Mountain Winery in Saratoga on Tuesday, July 21. Melissa will be singing her classics along with sounds from her latest album “Rise,” which has over 5 million streams. “Rise” is her first album in seven years. It’s inspired by some of the challenges she’s had to rise above in her life, including her 21-year-old son passing away from opioid addiction in 2020. Melissa and Host Jeneé Darden chatted about all of this. Melissa also shared beautiful gems with Jeneé about life, loss and love.

Music in the interview provided by Melissa Etheridge's publicity team.

