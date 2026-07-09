Sights + Sounds Picks: 'Paper Bag Plan' Filmmaker Anthony Lucero
“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with filmmaker Anthony Lucero. He directed and wrote the film “Paper Bag Plan.” It’s about a father who learns he’s diagnosed with colon cancer. He’s the primary caretaker for his 25-year-old disabled son who lives with Cerebral Palsy. His diagnosis causes him to question how his son will survive without him. So he teaches his son to be more independent by training him to be a bagger at a grocery store. It’s a beautiful story. You can stream “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms.
Utzutzu
Alameda
The restaurant’s name is Japanese for “reality". This sushi bar has an intimate setting that only seats eight people. The restaurant’s seafood is sourced from Japan. Utzutzu is located in Downtown Alameda at an unmarked doorway.
Yakiniku Shodai
San Francisco
The term “yakiniku” means “grilled meat,” in Japanese. But it’s also a Japanese style of grilling bite-sized meats and vegetables. And the word “shodai” is Japanese for “first generation.” At Yakiniku Shodai, they serve dishes such as short ribs, oysters and tenderloins.
donut savant
Oakland
This bakery makes all of their donuts from scratch. Grub on doughnuts with chocolate frosting, jelly filling and sugar dusted on top. There are other pastries such as cake and cinnamon rolls.
Stream Anthony Lucero's film “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms.