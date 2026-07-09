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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: 'Paper Bag Plan' Filmmaker Anthony Lucero

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published July 9, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
Filmmaker Anthony Lucero
Photo Provided by Anthony Lucero
Filmmaker Anthony Lucero

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with filmmaker Anthony Lucero. He directed and wrote the film “Paper Bag Plan.” It’s about a father who learns he’s diagnosed with colon cancer. He’s the primary caretaker for his 25-year-old disabled son who lives with Cerebral Palsy. His diagnosis causes him to question how his son will survive without him. So he teaches his son to be more independent by training him to be a bagger at a grocery store. It’s a beautiful story. You can stream “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms.

Front entrance to Utzutzu in Alamda
Porfirio Rangel
Front entrance to Utzutzu in Alamda

Utzutzu
Alameda
The restaurant’s name is Japanese for “reality". This sushi bar has an intimate setting that only seats eight people. The restaurant’s seafood is sourced from Japan. Utzutzu is located in Downtown Alameda at an unmarked doorway.

Market Street, Tenderloin, San Francisco, California
Ken Lund
Market Street, Tenderloin, San Francisco, California

Yakiniku Shodai
San Francisco
The term “yakiniku” means “grilled meat,” in Japanese. But it’s also a Japanese style of grilling bite-sized meats and vegetables. And the word “shodai” is Japanese for “first generation.” At Yakiniku Shodai, they serve dishes such as short ribs, oysters and tenderloins.

Donut and coffee from donut savant
Photo Provided by Natalie from donut savant
Donut and coffee from donut savant

donut savant
Oakland
This bakery makes all of their donuts from scratch. Grub on doughnuts with chocolate frosting, jelly filling and sugar dusted on top. There are other pastries such as cake and cinnamon rolls.

Stream Anthony Lucero's film “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel