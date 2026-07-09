Sights + Sounds Picks: 'Paper Bag Plan' Filmmaker Anthony Lucero

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with filmmaker Anthony Lucero. He directed and wrote the film “Paper Bag Plan.” It’s about a father who learns he’s diagnosed with colon cancer. He’s the primary caretaker for his 25-year-old disabled son who lives with Cerebral Palsy. His diagnosis causes him to question how his son will survive without him. So he teaches his son to be more independent by training him to be a bagger at a grocery store. It’s a beautiful story. You can stream “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms .

Porfirio Rangel Front entrance to Utzutzu in Alamda

Utzutzu

Alameda

The restaurant’s name is Japanese for “reality". This sushi bar has an intimate setting that only seats eight people. The restaurant’s seafood is sourced from Japan. Utzutzu is located in Downtown Alameda at an unmarked doorway.

Ken Lund Market Street, Tenderloin, San Francisco, California

Yakiniku Shodai

San Francisco

The term “yakiniku” means “grilled meat,” in Japanese. But it’s also a Japanese style of grilling bite-sized meats and vegetables. And the word “shodai” is Japanese for “first generation.” At Yakiniku Shodai, they serve dishes such as short ribs, oysters and tenderloins.

Photo Provided by Natalie from donut savant Donut and coffee from donut savant

donut savant

Oakland

This bakery makes all of their donuts from scratch. Grub on doughnuts with chocolate frosting, jelly filling and sugar dusted on top. There are other pastries such as cake and cinnamon rolls.

Stream Anthony Lucero's film “Paper Bag Plan” on various platforms.