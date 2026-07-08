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Sights + Sounds

Andrew Durham's film 'Fairyland' is a tender, true story about a San Francisco father and daughter during early years of the AIDS epidemic

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:31 PM PDT
(L-R) Director Andrew Durham and actor Scoot McNairy
Lionsgate/Willa
(L-R) Director Andrew Durham and actor Scoot McNairy who plays San Francisco poet Steve Abbott

The movie “Fairyland” is about a complicated, loving relationship between a father and daughter. It’s a film adaptation of the memoir by Alysia Abbot. Poet Steve Abbott and his young daughter Alysia move across the country to San Francisco, after his wife is killed in a car accident. He comes to the Bay Area, in part, to live as an openly gay man. Alysia and Steve Abbot’s relationship grows stronger when Alysia returns home from college to care for her dad because he contracted the AIDS virus. The movie begins in the 1970s.

Andrew Durham wrote and directed “Fairyland.” He is originally from Palo Alto. Sophia Coppola is one of the film’s producers. What’s really uncanny is that Andrew and Alysia Abbot had similar experiences with their fathers, around the same era.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Andrew in 2025 about these parallels, and how he felt making his first film. 

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden