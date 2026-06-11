Sights + Sounds Picks: The Golden Gate Park Band's Music Director and Conductor German Gonzalez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the Golden Gate Park Band’s music director and conductor German Gonzalez. He is leading the Golden Gate Park Band in a series of free summer concerts. See them every Sunday until September 27th at the Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco. It's located right between the de Young Museum and the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park.

Lorraine Hansberry Theatre (L-R) Yvonne Cobbs, Robin Hodge-Williams, Mary Williams

Juneteenth and Father’s Day

Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

June 21

The Sistas are a trio from Lorraine Hansberry Theatre. They are joining the Golden Gate Park Band on stage to perform a mix of gospel and R&B music. Hear songs that honor freedom, fathers and the legacy of Black art. This includes works from great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Louis Armstrong.

Golden Gate Park Band Golden Gate Park Band Performance

“Around the World in 90 minutes”

Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

June 28

This concert features international sounds from places such as Japan and Scotland. The Golden Gate Park Band’s program will also be performing music from Puerto Rico, “America the Beautiful,” a Beatles medley of their hit songs and more!

Golden Gate Park Band Golden Gate Park Band Performance