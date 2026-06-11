Sights + Sounds Picks: The Golden Gate Park Band's Music Director and Conductor German Gonzalez
“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the Golden Gate Park Band’s music director and conductor German Gonzalez. He is leading the Golden Gate Park Band in a series of free summer concerts. See them every Sunday until September 27th at the Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco. It's located right between the de Young Museum and the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park.
Juneteenth and Father’s Day
Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
June 21
The Sistas are a trio from Lorraine Hansberry Theatre. They are joining the Golden Gate Park Band on stage to perform a mix of gospel and R&B music. Hear songs that honor freedom, fathers and the legacy of Black art. This includes works from great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Louis Armstrong.
“Around the World in 90 minutes”
Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
June 28
This concert features international sounds from places such as Japan and Scotland. The Golden Gate Park Band’s program will also be performing music from Puerto Rico, “America the Beautiful,” a Beatles medley of their hit songs and more!
"Happy 250th America!"
Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
June 4
This Fourth of July marks 250 years since the United States declared its independence. At this event their setlist includes patriotic classics like “Yankee Doodle” and “Strike Up the Band.” There will also be fireworks.