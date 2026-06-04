Sights + Sounds Picks: Horror Author Tamika Thompson

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with horror author Tamika Thompson. She wrote the horror novel “The Curse of Hester Gardens.” The story is about a mother who is trying to protect her sons from crime in their neighborhood. But that’s not the only thing she has to watch out for. The housing projects they live in are haunted.

Cari Borja Clio's

Clio’s

Oakland

In Greek mythology, the Muses were a group of sisters who provided inspiration for artists. This bookstore is named after Clio, the muse of history. It’s a fitting name because the store’s books are organized by when they were written or the time periods the stories take place. Going through their catalog is like looking at a timeline of human history. Clio’s also has a no-phone and no-laptop policy so that people can socialize.

Photo Provided by Timeless Cafe & Bakery Timeless Cafe & Bakery at Piedmont

Timeless Coffee & Bakery

Oakland

This cafe sells coffee and vegan pastries such as cake and peanut butter cookies. In 2024, Timeless was voted the “Best Vegan Coffee Shop” in VegNews, is a top plant-based lifestyle magazine. The cafe has two locations in Oakland: one in downtown and the other in Piedmont.

Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjack Center REP logo

Center REP

Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

The professional theatre’s programming is a mix of classic and contemporary projects. Their next season starts on September 6 and the theme is “Dreamers & Daredevils.” They’ll have stories about characters who take big leaps of faith in life.

Tamika Thompson's novel “The Curse of Hester Gardens” is out in bookstores.