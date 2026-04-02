Sights + Sounds Picks: Jeneé Darden and Porfirio Rangel

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with “Sights + Sounds” Producer Porfirio Rangel. This episode is special because Jeneé’s one-hour show, “The Sights + Sound Show with Jeneé Darden,” recently turned 1. In honor of the 1-year anniversary, here are Jeneé’s and Porfirio’s art suggestions for things to see, hear and do around the Bay Area and at home.

“Hoop Dreams” by Timothy B.

Downtown Oakland

This spectacular work is in Downtown Oakland on 22nd St. and Broadway. The Warriors commissioned Timothy B. to paint it in honor of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which was in San Francisco. It shows a kid laying on his bed with a basketball, watching an All-Star Game on TV. Then further down the mural, you see images of his dream of becoming a basketball player manifest. The mural is about the gift of dreaming during hard times. After you see the mural, go to Ensarro for some good Ethiopian food. It’s on Grand Ave. right along Lake Merritt. Host Jeneé Darden interviewed Timothy B. and his grandma in front of his mural.

“So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People of Color” by Caro De Robertis

In the book, Caro shares intimate stories from 20 trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color. They discuss their life experiences with issues such as childhood, relationships, and activism. It definitely comes at a significant time. Get the book at your local bookstore including one of Porfirio’s favorite stores – Medicine for Nightmares in the San Francisco Mission. Host Jeneé Darden interviewed Caro on “The Sights + Sound Show” about the book.