Filmmaker Celia C. Peters brings sci-fi stories to the stage // Musician Hunter Noack plays classical piano in the wilderness // Muralist Timothy B paints his 'Hoop Dreams'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a filmmaker takes sci-fi works by artists of color to the stage, then a pianist celebrates bringing classical music to the wilderness for a decade, and a muralist for the Warriors encourages us to dream big.

Today's show is about dreams and visions.

Celia C. Peters

This weekend several screenwriters of color are going to take their sci-fi works to the theater stage. The event is called "The Next 15 Minutes: Full Spectrum Futures." Actors will do dramatic readings of 15-minute excerpts from each screenwriters' script. Oakland filmmaker Celia C. Peters is producing this event as part of her artist residency with the Betti Ono Foundation. Watch the show this Saturday, 6pm at the California Ballroom in Downtown Oakland.

Arthur Hitchcock Classical pianist Hunter Noack

Hunter Noack

Classical pianist Hunter Noack grew up in the town of Sunriver, Oregon, where he discovered a passion for music and nature. For 10 years, he's been putting on the concert series, "IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild." Hunter tows a grand piano to perform in places such as state parks, deserts and by the sea. Over the years, he has performed hundreds of these concerts for about 75,000. Hunter's upcoming shows in/near the Bay Area are:

Filoli Historic House & Garden - Monday May 19 and Tuesday May 20

San Francisco Botanical Garden - Wednesday May 21

Jack London State Historic Park - Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24

