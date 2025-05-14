© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Filmmaker Celia C. Peters brings sci-fi stories to the stage // Musician Hunter Noack plays classical piano in the wilderness // Muralist Timothy B paints his 'Hoop Dreams'

By Jeneé Darden
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:41 PM PDT
Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a filmmaker takes sci-fi works by artists of color to the stage, then a pianist celebrates bringing classical music to the wilderness for a decade, and a muralist for the Warriors encourages us to dream big.

Today's show is about dreams and visions.

Filmmaker Celia C. Peters
Celia C. Peters
This weekend several screenwriters of color are going to take their sci-fi works to the theater stage. The event is called "The Next 15 Minutes: Full Spectrum Futures." Actors will do dramatic readings of 15-minute excerpts from each screenwriters' script. Oakland filmmaker Celia C. Peters is producing this event as part of her artist residency with the Betti Ono Foundation. Watch the show this Saturday, 6pm at the California Ballroom in Downtown Oakland.

Classical pianist Hunter Noack
Hunter Noack
Classical pianist Hunter Noack grew up in the town of Sunriver, Oregon, where he discovered a passion for music and nature. For 10 years, he's been putting on the concert series, "IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild." Hunter tows a grand piano to perform in places such as state parks, deserts and by the sea. Over the years, he has performed hundreds of these concerts for about 75,000. Hunter's upcoming shows in/near the Bay Area are:

Filoli Historic House & Garden - Monday May 19 and Tuesday May 20
San Francisco Botanical Garden - Wednesday May 21
Jack London State Historic Park - Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24

Timothy B
Between the Bay Area hosting the NBA All-Star Game to the Warriors being in the playoffs, this has been an exciting year of basketball for the Bay. The excitement has influenced artists like Oakland muralist Timothy B. His work focuses on uplifting African-Indigenous communities, especially the youth. The Warriors commissioned him to paint a mural in honor of this year's NBA All-Star game. It's called "Hoop Dreams." You can see this spectacular work in Downtown Oakland on 22nd St. and Broadway.
We take you right to the mural in Downtown Oakland to speak with Timothy B and his grandmother Patsy Lax Lockheart about his artwork and dreaming during hard times.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
