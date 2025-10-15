© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

'Kim's Convenience' play // Children's book 'Story Power!' // 'So Many Stars' // Sights + Sounds After Dark event 'Creepy Tales'

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM PDT
(L-R) Caro De Robertis, Stephanie Wildman, Kelly Seo
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Caro De Robertis, Stephanie Wildman, Kelly Seo

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, actress Kelly J. Seo from the hit play "Kim's Convenience." Then a children's book that encourages kids to write stories. Later, an oral history book about trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color. And, a big announcement about our pre-Halloween event.

Today's show asks the question, "What's your story?".

Actress Kelly Seo in "Kim's Convenience"
Dahlia Katz
Actress Kelly Seo in "Kim's Convenience"

Kelly Seo
The play "Kim's Convenience" takes audiences to a Korean-owned convenience store in a Toronto neighborhood that is gentrifying. The owner, Mr. Kim, is considering selling the store, while also thinking about the legacy he wants to pass to his children. He and his daughter, Janet, constantly butt heads over her life choices. "Kim's Convenience" is a story about family, community and immigration among other issues. There's also a lot of funny scenes. Actress Kelly Seo plays Janet.

"Kim's Convenience" is currently running at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco until October 19.

Author Stephanie Wildman
Russell Jew
Author Stephanie Wildman

Stephanie Wildman
For those of you who are regular listeners, you know host Jeneé Darden loves books. Unfortunately, some kids today are missing out on the joys of reading. Well, Stephanie Wildman has spent much of her life reading and writing. She's a Professor Emerita at Santa Clara University's Law School and she enjoys writing books for kids.

Her latest children's book is "Story Power!" It's about three siblings who wants to fill some time. So they write a fun book that includes their abuelito, or grandfather. Stephanie co-wrote the book with her nine-year-old grandson Simon Wildman Chung.

"Story Power!" is out now. Look out for a Spanish version in the spring of 2026

Author Caro De Robertis
IRENE YOUNG
Author Caro De Robertis

Caro De Robertis
Trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color are not a group of people often talked about. Over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has made progress when it comes to their rights. At the same time, we're living in a political climate where legislators are trying to take those rights away, especially from trans people. Trans and gender-nonconforming elders have witnessed so much in their lifetimes, from the personal to political.

Author Caro De Robertis shares these intimate stories in their book "So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People of Color." In it, 20 trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color reflect on their experiences with childhood, relationships, activism and more.

Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales
Photo created by Jeneé Darden
Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

"Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales"
220 Montgomery St. in Downtown San Francisco
Thursday, October 23
Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm

KALW's Jeneé Darden is hosting a fun, frightful storytelling event. Prepared to get chills from writers
M. M. Olivas, James Cagney, KALW's Hana Baba, Sumiko Saulson and Thaddeus Howze. We'll also have a performance by The Fists of Improv. Books will be sold by Medicine for Nightmares. RSVP by clicking the link above... if you dare. 🎃

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
