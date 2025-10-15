'Kim's Convenience' play // Children's book 'Story Power!' // 'So Many Stars' // Sights + Sounds After Dark event 'Creepy Tales'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, actress Kelly J. Seo from the hit play "Kim's Convenience." Then a children's book that encourages kids to write stories. Later, an oral history book about trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color. And, a big announcement about our pre-Halloween event.

Today's show asks the question, "What's your story?".

Dahlia Katz Actress Kelly Seo in "Kim's Convenience"

Kelly Seo

The play "Kim's Convenience" takes audiences to a Korean-owned convenience store in a Toronto neighborhood that is gentrifying. The owner, Mr. Kim, is considering selling the store, while also thinking about the legacy he wants to pass to his children. He and his daughter, Janet, constantly butt heads over her life choices. "Kim's Convenience" is a story about family, community and immigration among other issues. There's also a lot of funny scenes. Actress Kelly Seo plays Janet.

"Kim's Convenience" is currently running at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco until October 19.

Russell Jew Author Stephanie Wildman

Stephanie Wildman

For those of you who are regular listeners, you know host Jeneé Darden loves books. Unfortunately, some kids today are missing out on the joys of reading. Well, Stephanie Wildman has spent much of her life reading and writing. She's a Professor Emerita at Santa Clara University's Law School and she enjoys writing books for kids.

Her latest children's book is "Story Power!" It's about three siblings who wants to fill some time. So they write a fun book that includes their abuelito, or grandfather. Stephanie co-wrote the book with her nine-year-old grandson Simon Wildman Chung.

"Story Power!" is out now. Look out for a Spanish version in the spring of 2026

IRENE YOUNG Author Caro De Robertis

Caro De Robertis

Trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color are not a group of people often talked about. Over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has made progress when it comes to their rights. At the same time, we're living in a political climate where legislators are trying to take those rights away, especially from trans people. Trans and gender-nonconforming elders have witnessed so much in their lifetimes, from the personal to political.

Author Caro De Robertis shares these intimate stories in their book "So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People of Color." In it, 20 trans and gender-nonconforming elders of color reflect on their experiences with childhood, relationships, activism and more.

Photo created by Jeneé Darden Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

"Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales"

220 Montgomery St. in Downtown San Francisco

Thursday, October 23

Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm

KALW's Jeneé Darden is hosting a fun, frightful storytelling event. Prepared to get chills from writers

M. M. Olivas, James Cagney, KALW's Hana Baba, Sumiko Saulson and Thaddeus Howze. We'll also have a performance by The Fists of Improv. Books will be sold by Medicine for Nightmares. RSVP by clicking the link above... if you dare. 🎃