PREVIEW AIRS, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 at 6 PM

OUTLAWED: Trans in the USA, is a new 12-episode series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour documenting the lives of transgender youth and their families as federal policy turns against them. The full series will be released in early 2027.

As conservatives continue their campaign to erase trans people from public life, we want to share a stand-alone episode from our new limited series about the lives of trans kids and their families during the Trump Administration. Everything seemed to change with a blue tsunami of a midterm. And yet… amidst a once-in-a-generation swing to the left, two of the most reliably progressive states in the country — Washington and Colorado — passed a total of three anti-trans ballot propositions. In a cruel twist, families with trans kids have been fleeing their homes in less tolerant places and coming to these states where they thought they would be safe.

These propositions didn’t come out of nowhere. In the lead up to the midterms, Republicans spent upwards of $400 million dollars on malicious, factually incorrect transphobic ads. Understandably, most trans kids and their loved ones remain afraid to draw attention and are incredibly reticent to tell their stories publicly. That has allowed others — with an axe to grind or a bias to advance — to fill the void with lies that we fear are becoming conventional wisdom.

OUTLAWED is hoping to change that by sharing the voices and everyday realities of trans kids and their parents living through this tumultuous time.