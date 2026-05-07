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Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

FUNNY: Margaret Cho, Joel Kim Booster + Nina Nguyen [encore]

By David Boyer
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:29 PM PDT

This episode: We profile a trio of queer Asian-American comics at different points in their careers.

We begin with comic legend Margaret Cho, who was born and raised here in San Francisco, and has been breaking ground for Asian-American comics since her All-American Girl sitcom debuted in 1994. Later in the hour, we’ll hear from Joel Kim Booster, the breakout star of Fire Island and Loot, as well as the up-and-coming trans comedian Nina Nguyen.

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Queer Power Hour LGBTQ
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer