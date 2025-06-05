© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California Department of Education encourages schools to include trans athletes in sports

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:12 PM PDT
Superintendent of Public Instruction "Tony Thurmond" speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The California Department of Education has issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to protect trans athletes.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is the body that governs high school sports. It allows trans athletes to participate in sports teams that align with their gender identity. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says this violates the 14th Amendment.

On Monday, the DOJ told California schools to stop allowing trans athletes to play sports. It threatens legal action if schools don't comply by June 9th.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond says California state law protects gender diverse students from discrimination and has for over a decade. He says schools don't need to comply with the order.

Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
