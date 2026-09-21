THE INTERSECTION: Tenderloin / Part 1

This week, KALW is moving to our new home at the corner of Market and Taylor on the edge of the Tenderloin. A decade ago, KALW's David Boyer spent a year documenting a corner just two blocks away for season one of THE INTERSECTION.

The first episode of THE INTERSECTION is about the housing challenges at the corner of Golden Gate Ave and Leavenworth Street in San Francisco's Tenderloin — and one woman's struggle to get off the street.

David Boyer spent most of 2015 researching and recording at one corner in the Tenderloin. Much has changed in the neighborhood and the Bay Area since then. We’ve been through a pandemic, an economic downturn, talk of a doom loop, and more. And the Tenderloin has seen several major developments and an influx of new residents.

Still, for better or worse, the stories you’ll hear this week remain relevant and the neighborhood's challenges remain daunting. But hopefully these stories also help increase our collective understanding of this overlooked and often misunderstood neighborhood.