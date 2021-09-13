Urban Planning

-
SPUR's Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Elisse Douglass, Co-Founder of Oakland's Black Business Fund, to talk about the role of developers in expanding a sense of belonging in the Bay Area.
SPUR's Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Nicole Taylor, President and CEO of the Silicon Valley Foundation, to talk about the region’s philanthropic response to the pandemic and how it’s changed the conversation around belonging.
SPUR President and CEO Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Tomiqua Moss from All Home to talk about the region’s housing challenges and the glimmers of hope.
Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Steve Shea wanted to to know, "Why is the Richmond bridge built on a four-mile gap in the bay when it could have been built over a one-mile gap just a little bit farther north?"
The pandemic has forced public transportation to adjust. Now, riders are asking, is it safe to use public transportation during a public health crisis? In…
If you live within a couple miles of the Golden Gate Bridge, you may notice an ethereal hum from time to time that can make living through this year feel extra eerie. How did it start and what's being done about it?
Public transit service in San Francisco has been cut dramatically due to the shelter in place order. Now, the city’s rolling out a new commuting option…
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is finalizing a plan that will add service to some of its bus lines but eliminate many of its other…
Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Adam Incera recently visited San Francisco from New York and wanted to know: Why does the Bay Area…
Several changes are happening with Bart today. A new program called Bart ambassadors will go into effect, as well as a number of schedule adjustments.Bart…
Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. David Shayer wanted to know, “Why is highway 101 plastered with billboards, while highway 280, a…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reports of sexual assault happening during Uber and Lyft rides. In an extensive report, Uber revealed they…
This past spring, Alma Vasquez Garcia and her son Angel were killed by a car while crossing the street in East Oakland. Family Laundry honored the victims…
Chinatown’s political powerhouse Rose Pak has been dead for three years, but that hasn’t stopped her from causing controversy. San Francisco Municipal…
In 2008 California voters approved nearly $10 billion in bonds to begin construction of a high speed rail linking the northern and southern portions of…