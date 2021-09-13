© 2021 KALW
Urban Planning

  • BITB_Web promo_Elisse Douglass KALW.png
    Belonging in the Bay: Elisse Douglass
    SPUR's Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Elisse Douglass, Co-Founder of Oakland's Black Business Fund, to talk about the role of developers in expanding a sense of belonging in the Bay Area.
  • BITB_Web promo_Nicole Taylor KALW.png
    Belonging in the Bay: Nicole Taylor
    SPUR's Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Nicole Taylor, President and CEO of the Silicon Valley Foundation, to talk about the region’s philanthropic response to the pandemic and how it’s changed the conversation around belonging.
  • tomiquia moss graphic.png
    Belonging in the Bay: Tomiquia Moss
    SPUR President and CEO Alicia John-Baptiste sits down with Tomiqua Moss from All Home to talk about the region’s housing challenges and the glimmers of hope.
  • john-powell-graphic-16x9.png
    Belonging in the Bay: john a. powell
  • RichmondBridge.jpg
    DonMcCullough
    /
    Flickr / Creative Commons
    Why Is The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge So Long?
    Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Steve Shea wanted to to know, "Why is the Richmond bridge built on a four-mile gap in the bay when it could have been built over a one-mile gap just a little bit farther north?"
  • 2_powell_bart.jpg
    Jenny G. Shao
    /
    KALW
    What Does It Take To Keep BART Running During A Pandemic?
    Bee Soll
    ,
    The pandemic has forced public transportation to adjust. Now, riders are asking, is it safe to use public transportation during a public health crisis? In…
