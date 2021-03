El Cerrito author Ron Nyren reads from his new novel, "The Book of Lost Light." It's about Joseph Kylander, his obsessive father, and his impulsive older cousin Karelia, after their lives are upended by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

David Exumé helped produce this episode.