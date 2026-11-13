Newsom's Death Row Commutations/Can CA Power the AI Boom?/ Counterculture Museum

Bay Brief: Jill Castellano of The Marshall Project explains Governor Newsom's move to commute all 548 California death sentences.

Deep Dive: Energy economist Meredith Fowlie and California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda explore the ability of California's grid to power the AI Boom.

Culture Splash: Jerry Cimino of the Counterculture Museum takes us inside the new museum at Haight and Ashbury.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

Producers: Anne Harper and Gillian Emblad

