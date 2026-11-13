Newsom's Death Row Commutations/Can CA Power the AI Boom?/ Counterculture Museum
State of the Bay examines Governor Newsom's death row commutations, explores whether California can power the AI boom and visits San Francisco's Counterculture Museum.
Bay Brief: Jill Castellano of The Marshall Project explains Governor Newsom's move to commute all 548 California death sentences.
Deep Dive: Energy economist Meredith Fowlie and California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda explore the ability of California's grid to power the AI Boom.
Culture Splash: Jerry Cimino of the Counterculture Museum takes us inside the new museum at Haight and Ashbury.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts
Producers: Anne Harper and Gillian Emblad