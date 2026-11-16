The San Francisco Frontrunners and Jasmine Guillory's 10th Book
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The San Francisco Frontrunners have been running around the Bay for over 50 years and one man wants to preserve its history. Today, we’ll meet longtime member- Bob Callori. Then an Oakland author explores the world of dance through the eyes of a Black highschooler. Plus we get the latest from our series Sidewalk stories.
- He found a family in the Frontrunners, then he became their historian
- Sights + Sounds: Romance writer Jasmine Guillory debuts her first YA novel 'It's Only Dancing'
- Sidewalk Stories: How do unhoused people access water?