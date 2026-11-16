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Crosscurrents

The San Francisco Frontrunners and Jasmine Guillory's 10th Book

Published November 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
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A group of runners dash past the starting line, there are trees in the background and an inflatable rainbow arch illuminated by the morning sun.
Travis Raburn
/
KALW
Runners dash past the starting line during the Frontrunner's 2026 Pride Run, which drew over 950 participants — a new record.

The San Francisco Frontrunners have been running around the Bay for over 50 years and one man wants to preserve its history. Today, we’ll meet longtime member- Bob Callori. Then an Oakland author explores the world of dance through the eyes of a Black highschooler. Plus we get the latest from our series Sidewalk stories.

Crosscurrents