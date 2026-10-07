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Sights + Sounds

Romance writer Jasmine Guillory debuts her first YA novel 'It's Only Dancing'

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:20 PM PDT
Author Jasmine Guillory
Andrea Scher
Author Jasmine Guillory

Jasmine Guillory is one of the biggest romance writers out today. Her steamy, rom-com novels have taken her all the way to the New York Times bestsellers list. You may have seen the Oakland writer on NBC’s "Today Show," where she is a frequent book contributor. Jasmine recently hit a writing milestone— her 10th book! This novel isn't targeting her regular adult audience, but teens.

It’s Only Dancing” is Jasmine’s debut into YA literature. It’s about a high school senior named Kat who goes to a summer camp with her family. She’s a talented dancer, but gave up ballet after being body shamed. At the camp, she meets one of the young counselors named Jordan. He happens to be a very cute, charming, hip-hop dance instructor. Will he convince Kat to put on her dancing shoes again, and glide into each other’s hearts? Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Jasmine about celebrating the release of her 10th book and why she’s venturing into YA. 

Jasmine Guillory will be in conversation with writer Maggie Toukada-Hall at Local Economy in North Oakland on October 13.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden