Romance writer Jasmine Guillory debuts her first YA novel 'It's Only Dancing'

Jasmine Guillory is one of the biggest romance writers out today. Her steamy, rom-com novels have taken her all the way to the New York Times bestsellers list. You may have seen the Oakland writer on NBC’s "Today Show," where she is a frequent book contributor. Jasmine recently hit a writing milestone— her 10th book! This novel isn't targeting her regular adult audience, but teens.

“It’s Only Dancing” is Jasmine’s debut into YA literature. It’s about a high school senior named Kat who goes to a summer camp with her family. She’s a talented dancer, but gave up ballet after being body shamed. At the camp, she meets one of the young counselors named Jordan. He happens to be a very cute, charming, hip-hop dance instructor. Will he convince Kat to put on her dancing shoes again, and glide into each other’s hearts? Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Jasmine about celebrating the release of her 10th book and why she’s venturing into YA.

Jasmine Guillory will be in conversation with writer Maggie Toukada-Hall at Local Economy in North Oakland on October 13.