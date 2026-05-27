Envisioning, Writing, and Taxing Bay Area Futures
Today, we hear advocates defend their cases for San Francisco’s competing tax propositions. We’re getting into San Francisco props C and D. Then, we hear from a young South Bay organizer on how youth are feeling about voting this year. Then, how James Baldwin inspired this year’s theme for the Bay Area Book Festival.
- Taxing the Titans: How will San Francisco tax big business?
- AAPI youth are thinking beyond the ballot box this election year
- Sights + Sounds: Bay Area Book Festival 2026