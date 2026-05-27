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Crosscurrents

Envisioning, Writing, and Taxing Bay Area Futures

Published May 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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Members of the South Bay Youth Changemakers, all young people in casual clothing, pose cheerfully in front of a tree.
Ralph Atanacio
Members of the South Bay Youth Changemakers.

Today, we hear advocates defend their cases for San Francisco’s competing tax propositions. We’re getting into San Francisco props C and D. Then, we hear from a young South Bay organizer on how youth are feeling about voting this year. Then, how James Baldwin inspired this year’s theme for the Bay Area Book Festival.

Crosscurrents