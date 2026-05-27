© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

AAPI youth are thinking beyond the ballot box this election year

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published May 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Members of the South Bay Youth Changemakers, all young people in casual clothing, pose cheerfully in front of a tree.
Ralph Atanacio
Members of the South Bay Youth Changemakers.

This interview aired in the May 27, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

As we wrap up Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, many in the diaspora will also be getting ready to vote, some for the first time. Ralph Leaño Atanacio works with AAPI Youth.

They are a queer Filipinx immigrant and the Co-Director of the South Bay Youth Changemakers. It’s an organization that builds up Asian American youth voices by fostering leadership and increasing their civic participation.

With so much happening in the Bay Area and the world, we wanted to know: what do the younger generations from this diaspora care about? And do they still see elections as the only medium for change? Crosscurrents Host Hana Baba spoke with Atanacio. They begin by describing the issues that have become central to their conversations about the future.

Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba