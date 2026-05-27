AAPI youth are thinking beyond the ballot box this election year

This interview aired in the May 27, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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As we wrap up Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, many in the diaspora will also be getting ready to vote, some for the first time. Ralph Leaño Atanacio works with AAPI Youth.

They are a queer Filipinx immigrant and the Co-Director of the South Bay Youth Changemakers. It’s an organization that builds up Asian American youth voices by fostering leadership and increasing their civic participation.

With so much happening in the Bay Area and the world, we wanted to know: what do the younger generations from this diaspora care about? And do they still see elections as the only medium for change? Crosscurrents Host Hana Baba spoke with Atanacio. They begin by describing the issues that have become central to their conversations about the future.