Eisa Davis' new A.C.T. play about teen musicians // Bay Area Book Festival 2026 // 'EARTHQUAKE! Shaken, But Standing Strong'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: playwright Eisa Davis talks about her new musical that tells a story of four teenage girls in a prestigious, East Bay, music program. Then, the Bay Area Book Festival’s new theme inspires guests to write and re-imagine a better future. And, an immersive show in a San Francisco Victorian takes people back to the era of the 1906 earthquake.

Today’s theme is art that teaches us.

Jennifer Mudge Playwright, actress and songwriter Eisa Davis

Eisa Davis

The play “||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||" is about four talented teens who spend their summer in Berkeley at a prestigious music program for girls. The show includes themes of friendship, self-discovery and how music helps many of us survive. Award-winning playwright, actress and songwriter Eisa Davis is the show’s creator. Eisa is originally from Berkeley, but now lives in New York.

“||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||” is running at the A.C.T. Strand Theater in San Francisco until April 19.

Photo Provided by J. K. Fowler Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J. K. Fowler

J. K. Fowler

One of Host Jeneé Darden's favorite times of the year to nerd out is approaching... the Bay Area Book Festival. She wore a new Octavia Butler sweatshirt for this interview because this year's theme is "Writing the Future." The theme was inspired by the legacies of Butler and James Baldwin. There will be a ton of activities for book lovers of all ages. J. K. Fowler is the executive director of the Bay Area Book Festival. He shares some of the big guests coming through the festival this year.

The Bay Area Book Festival runs from May 29 to 31 in Downtown Berkeley.

Russell Johnson Visual and performing artist Gregangelo Herrera

Gregangelo Herrera

This month marks the 120-yearanniversary of the 1906 earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, about 3,000 people died in the estimated 7.7 magnitude quake. But often miraculous stories come out of devastating moments. As fire ravaged San Francisco the early morning of the quake, a family watched from the roof of their Victorian mansion. Luckily for them, the flames stopped one block before their home. That home is the Haas-Lilienthal House and it exists today.

"EARTHQUAKE! Shaken, But Standing Strong" is an immersive historical show and tour of the surviving Haas-Lilienthal House that will take place on April 17 and 18. Gregangelo Herrera is the show's producer.