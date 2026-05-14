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Rosie Bultman

Journalist

Rosie Bultman is a multimedia journalist based in the East Bay Area. Her reporting interests are broad, with a focus on labor, activism and the human impact of public policy. She previously served as the news director at UC Santa Barbara’s community radio station, KCSB FM. Her work has received recognition from entities such as the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California and the San Francisco Black Film Festival.