Chelsea Kurnick is an audio and print journalist in the East Bay. They are earning a Master of Journalism degree from UC Berkeley and a paralegal certificate from Santa Ana College. After a career spanning communications and nonprofit management, Chelsea’s news reporting began in Sonoma County, California, during a period marked by several major fires and floods, overlapping with Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. Much of Chelsea's reporting is rooted in- and informed by living through compounding climate catastrophes. She is an inaugural recipient of the Alice Kahn Fellowship for wit and levity in journalism. Chelsea is KALW 91.7 FM's 11th Hour Food and Farming Fellow for summer 2026.