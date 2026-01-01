Charlie Zeitlin is a sophomore at Crystal Springs Uplands School. He is the Vice Chair for the California Association of Youth Commissions (CAYC) and a member of the Palo Alto Youth Council. In addition, he hosts the “Straight To It” podcast, where he has interviewed more than 73 leaders in business, entertainment, and sports. Charlie is also a TEDx organizer and hosted TEDx Baylands Park Youth in April 2024. In his free time, Charlie enjoys reading, playing tennis, and watching Formula 1 races, all while spending time with his two dogs, Bodhi and Sadie.