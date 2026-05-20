A new bill in the state legislature could improve suicide prevention training

KALW works with teens all over the Bay Area to learn about what matters to them. Today, we'll hear from 16-year old Charlie Zeitlin from Palo Alto. He's Vice Chair of the California Association of Youth Commissions.

Content warning: This story contains mention of suicide.

You might not have heard of a 'Youth Commission.' It's something organized by a local government to advise elected officials.

Last month. the California Association of Youth Commissions or CAYC, gathered youth leaders from more than 50 youth commissions around the Golden State to talk about the issues on their minds.

CAYC also invited experts to speak at the conference on topics critical to youth. One was UC Berkeley professor Jodi Halpern who researches AI's effect on mental health. She shared that three-quarters of teens turn to AI chatbots for emotional support.

"ChatGPT reported that 1.2 million people discuss suicide with their chatbots every week," she said. "So we don't know what percentage of those are teens but we know that teens have a high risk of discussing suicide."

Dr. Halpern shared the story of 16-year-old Adam Raines who confided in AI about his thoughts of suicide.

"And for months he told this chatbot that he was getting more and more serious about committing suicide," said Dr. Halpern. "But because the bots are really programmed to keep you talking to them, it kept encouraging him not to talk to anyone else."

The professor noted that "Adam tried to reach out to his family twice before attempting suicide, but ChatGPT told him not to."

Adam died by suicide two weeks later. Stories like this are why CAYC is tracking a new bill that would provide suicide prevention training in schools. This is one of the ways in which youth voices can shape policy.

Assembly Bill 2003 is currently in the Appropriations Committee and awaiting a third reading on the Assembly floor.