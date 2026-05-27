Abigail Van Neely

Abigail is a staff reporter at Mission Local covering criminal justice and public health. She got her bachelor's and master's from Stanford University and has received awards for investigative reporting and public service journalism.

Abigail now lives in San Francisco with her cat, Sally Carrera, but she'll always be a New Yorker. (Yes, the shelter named the cat after the Porsche from the animated movie Cars.)

Message her securely via Signal at abi.725 or email her: abigail@missionlocal.com