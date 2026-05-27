Who is Nurse Albert and why does he want your Medi-Cal number?

“Nurse Albert” has been seen pedaling his e-bike through San Francisco, handing out envelopes with $15 in cash.

In exchange, people let him take their blood pressure, and even give him their personal information, like Medi-Cal numbers.

There are concerns that he’s a scammer who’s using these so-called “wellness checks” to charge Medi-Cal, then pocketing the extra money.

Medi-Cal reimbursements for a general wellness check could yield between 75 to 125 dollars.

Outreach workers in the Mission say that scams like these aren’t uncommon.

Nurse Albert told Mission Local that he worked for a clinic called “CME” and others that he works for UCSF. But UCSF said they didn’t know who he is, and passed his description onto the police.