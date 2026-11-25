Patti Smith: Tiny Desk Concert
In some ways, Patti Smith's performance at the Tiny Desk is a return to her roots. A universally revered and widely influential legend who's played some of the biggest stages in the world, Smith got her start as a poet and performance artist in more intimate spaces. After spending much of the past year touring to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her landmark debut album Horses, Smith and her band settled in at the NPR Music office on a sunny, late-summer afternoon for this moving, close-knit set of spoken word and songs.
Smith opens with a largely improvised tale about an aging sea captain who longs for one final and magical journey, before segueing into the winding and reflective "Nine," from 2012's Banga album. She follows with a yearning take on "Fireflies" from 1996's Gone Again, and the hopeful "Peaceable Kingdom" from 2004's Trampin', which she dedicates to "all of the children globally who suffer the consequences of war." Smith closes with a soul-stirring version of "People Have the Power," a propulsive anthem to resistance and unity she wrote with her late husband and MC5 guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith for 1988's Dream of Life.
SET LIST
- "Nine"
- "Fireflies"
- "Peaceable Kingdom"
- "People Have the Power"
MUSICIANS
- Patti Smith: vocals
- Jackson Smith: guitar
- Tony Shanahan: bass, keys, background vocals
- Seb Rochford: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Robin Hilton
- Director: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Creative Director: Bobby Carter
- Video Editor: Maia Stern
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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