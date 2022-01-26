-
The move comes two days after the singer-songwriter asked to be removed from the streaming platform as a protest against coronavirus misinformation communicated on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Behind the scenes, Breyer, 83, pushed and prodded his fellow justices for consensus. His decision gives President Biden his first opportunity to name a new justice to the court.
The Patriot Freedom Project has raised around $900,000 to support alleged Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. The group says the funds support defendants, but families have raised concerns about transparency.
A Seattle hospital confronts the omicron surge. While COVID-19 patients aren't as sick compared to earlier waves, there is a record number of patients overall, and not enough staff to care for them.
The flight arrived in Tonga five days after a massive underwater volcano erupted there – killing three people and leaving extensive tsunami damage and a blanket of fallen ash in its wake.
President Biden holds a rare formal news conference Wednesday — as voting rights legislation seems set to fail in the Senate. Voting rights is a key priority of the administration.
The two telecom giants have agreed to limit the 5G rollout amid concerns that the high-speed wireless service could interfere with safety equipment on some aircraft.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Haggard's biographer Marc Eliot about his book: The Hag. Haggard spent his early years going from family tragedy to odd jobs to broken marriages to petty crime to prison.