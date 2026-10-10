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'Wait Wait' for October 10, 2026: With Not My Job guest Margo Price

NPR
Published October 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT
Margo Price performs onstage during the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 16, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)
Terry Wyatt
/
Getty Images
Margo Price performs onstage during the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 16, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Margo Price and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Katie Nolan, and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

The Art of the Deal; Hollywood Is A Risky Business; Bulking Up The Home

Panel Questions

An Etiquette Debate Reopened

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a billionaire getting busted for bad behavior in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Margo Price talks John Prine, mushrooms, and getting stuck to Dolly Parton

Negin talks to country music singer-songwriter Margo Price. Margo, whose latest album is Days of Unrest, plays our game called, "From Days of Unrest to Nights of Unrest." Three questions about sleepwalking.

Panel Questions

Car Talk; Trick-or-Reading

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Spooky Snacks; Drink Your Salad; Ca-Caw!-phony

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Digger, what will be the next Hollywood flop?

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