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Tim Bernardes: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM PDT

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.  

"I will no longer carry the weight and burdens that aren't mine," Tim Bernardes coos behind the Desk. The Brazilian singer-songwriter sits easily in the poetry of the cosmos and his country, but communicates every emotion with tangible complexity.

Like so many great Brazilian artists, Bernardes translates hope and tragedy with the airiness of a butterfly but the precision of a surgeon. And beyond that, he integrates all of that sadness into his guitar. It's a wonder to watch him quite literally dance as he strums.

By the time he's moved the feeling through, a revelation bursts through his chest: "I came here to live," he chants. There is always melancholy at the outset — Brazilians call this saudade — but in his confrontation and curiosity, Bernardes finds joy on the other side.

SET LIST

  • "Praga"
  • "Poeira Cósmica"
  • "Realmente Lindo"
  • "Eu Vou" 

MUSICIANS

  • Tim Bernardes: vocals, guitar

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Production Assistant: Dora Levite
  • Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Translator: Phoebe Smolin
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino.