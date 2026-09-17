Los Mirlos: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

Originally born from Afro-Colombian communities, cumbia spread across the Spanish-speaking world , acquiring distinct musical accents along the way. In Peru, cumbia became particularly popular among oil workers deep in the Amazon. And when Jorge Rodriguez Grández started Los Mirlos in his small hometown of Moyobamba, his band played a regional style called cumbia amazónica, easily identifiable by its electric, reverb-heavy, surf-rock guitar.

Los Mirlos' time behind the Desk is not only a joyful celebration of this music but also a trail of small towns and cities throughout the Amazon jungle. Throughout their performance, these cultural ambassadors share stories and declare their love for cumbia and their tropical homeland. We are so fortunate to host and share with you a group of true pioneers and innovators who, over 50 years later, still effortlessly pump out cumbia grooves.

SET LIST

"La Danza de Los Mirlos"

"La Fuga del Jaguar"

"Llanto en la Selva"

"Las Noches"

"La Pandilla / Doña Guillermina"

MUSICIANS

Jorge Rodríguez Grández: vocals, tambourine

Jorge Luis Rodríguez: guitar, keys, background vocals

Danny Jhonston: guitar

Urbano Ramírez: bass

Roger Rodríguez: guiro, maracas, background vocals

Carlos Rengifo: congas, bongos

Genderson Pinedo: drums, timbales

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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