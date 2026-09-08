Ratboys: Tiny Desk Concert

Not many bands can pull off an eight-minute rocker at the Tiny Desk. For more than 15 years, the members of Ratboys have honed their craft and earned the space to stretch out. "We've been watching these Tiny Desk concerts since back in the family desktop computer days," Julia Steiner says between songs.

With excellent guitar playing, Steiner's sweet voice, poignant lyrics and a sturdy, Midwestern sensibility, Ratboys has become an indie-rock mainstay. While this set draws on this year's Singin' to an Empty Chair and 2023's The Window, there's a deep catalog of exceptional albums to explore.

"This one's for the chillers," Steiner says before playing that miniature epic. The twangy "Black Earth, WI" begins with a midtempo groove, but builds to a headbanging riff that explodes. Across its hard-won career, this is the kind of emotional thrill you come to expect in every Ratboys song.

SET LIST

"Penny in the Lake"

"What's Right?"

"Black Earth, WI"

MUSICIANS

Julia Steiner: vocals, guitar

Dave Sagan: guitar

Sean Neumann: bass, background vocals

Andy PK: guitar, pedal steel

Marcus Nuccio: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Elle Mannion

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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