Protesters call for ICE-free Marin

Protesters filled the room at the Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 13. They want the county to pass legislation that will hinder the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate locally.

The “No ICE in Marin” coalition has been advocating for an ICE-free ordinance for a year. A recent uptick in ICE activity in the county and across the state has increased organizers’ urgency.

Their proposed law — which No ICE in Marin says is backed by 10,000 signatures — would block local authorities from cooperating with ICE and require disclosures about ICE activity in the county.

ICE has detained 55 Marin residents and deported 13 since March 2025, according to the Marin Rapid Response Network.

About 100 advocates — representing 16 organizations — arrived at the Oct. 13 meeting with signs. Dozens spoke during public comment.

Patty Hoyt volunteers as an observer outside the county jail, where she checks the booking log to see who is being released. Hoyt said that she watches people exit the jail for “their 1.5 seconds of freedom” before they’re picked up by ICE. If an ordinance passes, she said, “that booking log is closed, and ICE won't know who's getting out.”

Board President Eric Lucan called the display "democracy at its finest,” despite the fact that some residents carried signs that read, “Eric Lucan we will remember in November.” Lucan is running for State Assembly against Jackie Elward , who participated in the protest.

On a phone call with KALW, Lucan outlined the county’s efforts to protect its immigrant population, including passing a resolution in January 2025, funding legal defense for immigrant communities, and contributing rental assistance for separated families.

In an email to KALW, Supervisor Brian Colbert wrote that providing this direct support is what Marin’s immigrant community said was most needed.

About 20% of Marin County residents were born outside the United States.

Supervisor Lucan also pointed to the county’s divestment from a federal program called SCAAP , which reimburses states and localities for costs associated with incarcerating undocumented people. Marin County has temporarily paused participation in the program.

Julia Haney Marin County Board of Supervisors, Eric Lucan at the center

The board will consider a proposal to limit ICE cooperation at its next meeting on Oct. 20, but the “No ICE in Marin” coalition says this isn’t enough. They want a legally binding ordinance.

Those who spoke on Oct. 13 say they’re frustrated the county hasn’t passed one, as other local counties, including San Francisco and Alameda, have.

"An ordinance is a law. A law is binding countywide. A policy is not. A law is enforceable against ICE in court. A policy is not,” Hoyt said during public comment. “No ordinance, no peace.”

After the public comment, County Council Brandon Halter said there were advantages to a policy over an ordinance including speed, flexibility, and enforceability.

Halter also noted that the county lacks the authority to block federal authorities from enforcing federal law, though it can refuse certain local resources.

Supervisor Colbert wrote to KALW that he’s waiting to hear staff’s analysis before deciding the best path forward, but he wrote, “I care most about what will actually protect people. So far, counties that have adopted ordinances have not seen a change in the level of ICE enforcement.”

After public comment, members of No ICE in Marin sang “We Shall Overcome” in English and Spanish and unfurled a banner reading “ICE-Free Marin Now!”

Some said they were prepared to be arrested for interrupting the end of the meeting, but the board adjourned early.

County staff will present a policy proposal at the Board of Supervisors Oct. 20 meeting. Many protesters say they will be there, too.