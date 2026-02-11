Marin County removes homeland security funding

Marin County has removed from its new budget a federal funding source that requires sharing the immigration status of certain people held in county jail.

County Executive Derek Johnson announced the decision to cut the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, or SCAAP, grant at yesterday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

The coalition of public speakers who assembled at the meeting to protest SCAAP funding applauded the announcement.

The SCAAP program is administered by the U.S. Department of Justice in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

SCAAP funds are used to pay states and local governments to cover officer salary costs incurred for jailing immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

Opponents said when the county sends the DOJ a list of information about undocumented detainees that meet SCAAP funding requirements, the county is helping them build their database.

In 2024, Marin County received more than 330-thousand dollars in SCAAP funding.

Other counties in California have rejected SCAAP grants. Including San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.

